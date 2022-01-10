‘That’s why Toni changed you for another’: They attack Adamari López after showing off his new grill

MIAMI, UNITED STATES.- Although she is one of the most beloved celebrities in Latin entertainment, Adamari Lopez continues to receive negative reviews after his separation with Toni Costa.

His ‘haters’ appear on social networks to send him offensive messages under any pretext and throw poisoned darts at him for the content he shares on their official profiles.

On this occasion, Internet users dared to assure that he is “missing a screw” after posting a video on his Instagram account.

And the fact is that the television presenter has spent several months showing her most daring and sympathetic side with the help of the clips that she publishes every day. In one of the last, the Puerto Rican is shown dancing in the middle of her garden, while her new grill is installed.

However, despite the fact that some found her very sexy, many were the criticisms she received for the video that – for several – was very misplaced.

“Very cooperative! Helping to install my new BBQ,” Ada wrote on her Instagram. In the recording, he is seen dancing from one side to the other, while other people help him locate his new grill.

“In all the years that I have, this is the first time that I see this woman so happy, you can see her happiness and that is the best”; “You have to live life not live for others”; “Adamari thank you for inspiring many women” and “All the best for this new stage, beautiful”, were some of the comments left by her fans

On the other hand, others did not take it very well.

“Helping? Ha, ha, ha, what is being exhibited … poor lady”; “Ada like a screw loosened”; “As you have changed, you are no longer the same as before. I do not mean physically, but in attitude. I don’t like you, that’s why I’m going to stop following you”; “Ridiculous, you can no longer find what to do to attract attention, that’s why Toni changed you for another”, and “Toni was the one who did everything there and part of the house was also made by Toni,” said his detractors.

However, the driver has turned a deaf ear to the bad comments.

