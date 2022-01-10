The Big Four Fires That Hit New York

After the devastating fire that took the lives of ten adults and nine children in the Bronx, New York, it is necessary to remember history. The Big Apple is defined by its economic successes and cultural diversity, yet the essence of cities is shaped by their successes and tragedies.

This city – one of the oldest in the country – has experienced more than ten large fires in which they have even had to rebuild entire neighborhoods, in which workers were trapped between flames and suffocation. This memory is the one that also dictates to New York, and in days like today, it reappears in the psyche of its inhabitants.

Fire in the Triangle Shirtwaist on March 25, 1911. Getty

“On the morning of September 21, 1776, western Manhattan was bathed in flames,” begins Benjamin L. Carp’s book, which tells the story of one of the largest fires in the history of the city. It was the American Revolution and 6 days had passed since the city was besieged by the British Army. “It was rumored that the fire was intentional, they even blamed George Washington,” says Carp in his book “The night that the Yankees burned Brodway.”

Painting of the 1778 fire that left a quarter of the city in ashes

“It was fanned by winds from the southwest of the city and spread rapidly into the night, demolishing 493 buildings and houses in the process. With firefighters missing from the scene, the fire raged out of control and consumed a third of the city’s infrastructure. The responsibility of putting out the fire fell on the British soldiers ”, confirms Barruge College in New York.

It was on a December night when it happened, northeast winds shook the streets. New York City established itself as one of the most important financial districts in the country. In two hours, flames from a warehouse building at 25 Mechant Street had traveled 17 blocks.

According to historical records, the temperature was 11 degrees below zero. Attempts to put out the fires were diminishing: a layer of ice had formed on the roads that did not allow the firefighters team to advance to the burning area and the water from the pumps (to put out the fires) was freezing very quickly.

The fire has been estimated to cost NYC between $ 20 million and $ 30 million in damage. Surprisingly, only two deaths were recorded after the fire.

On March 25, 1911, as the workers (mostly young immigrant women) at the Triangle Shirtwaist factory received their paychecks and prepared to go home, a sudden fire broke out on the eighth floor.

Within minutes, flames engulfed the upper floors of the factory. It was later discovered that a match on the eighth floor had come into contact with the fabric and debris, causing the fire to spread rapidly to the upper floors.

Remains of the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire US Department of Labor

Many of the women were trapped while waiting for help and died from smoke inhalation, fire or jumping from windows on the upper floors. A total of 146 deaths were recorded.

There were two major flaws in the Triangle shirt factory building. First, there was only one fire escape even though two more were needed. Second, all exits had doors that opened inward rather than outward.

The breaches and abuses perpetuated by the owners of Triangle Shirtwaist started the Labor Movement of the United States.

Fire in the Triangle Shirtwaist on March 25, 1911. Getty

On Sunday, January 31, 1993, at approximately 10:48 pm, the Bakers Trust building caught fire. The fire team discovered that 27 employees had not signed in the log book when leaving the building.

No casualties were reported as the rescue team quickly evacuated those trapped on the sixth and seventh floors. The fire is believed to have been caused by overheated electrical wiring in the ceiling.