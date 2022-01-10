The Criollos take a 2-1 lead in their semifinal against the Cangrejeros

The arms of the Creoles of Caguas they once again tied up the offensive of the Santurce Crabbers when imposed with bleached 1-0 this Sunday, as part of the winter baseball postseason continuation.

Caguas placed semifinal B in his favor 2-1, midway en route to the crowning dance of the 2021-22 season.

It is the second time that the Criollos have painted the Cangrejeros white in the series. In total, there are 34 entries that La Yegüita has not allowed Santurce to race in the semifinal.

Imported right-hander Yordy Cabrera led the way for the first six innings with five hits allowed and six strikeouts delivered to score the win. The route was completed by relievers Aneuris Rosario, Iván Maldonado and Zach Muckenhirn. The last chapter was launched by Ricardo Gómez, to get the rescue.

After 23 consecutive innings without scoring a career, the Criollos woke up and took command with a single by Jancarlos Cintrón, who brought Edwin Díaz to the plate in the fourth episode. Left-hander Luis Leroy Cruz allowed the only run of the game and took the loss for the Cangrejeros. In five innings he was hit five hits and struck out five batters.

Riposta Carolina

In the other semifinal, the Carolina Giants ended the Mayagüez Indios’ streak with their first victory. With a result of 5-3, the ninth directed by José “Cheo” Molina woke up offensively connecting 14 indisputable at the Isidoro “Cholo” García stadium.

Carolina applied pressure to the locals from the first inning with three touchdowns starting the challenge.

Oddy Núñez (1-0) scored the win with a five-inning effort allowing seven hits, an earned run and striking out four batters. The rescue was for Francisco López. Imported Robby Rowland (0-1) was beaten as a starter allowing the first three Carolina runs in a single inning pitched.

The winter postseason breaks Monday and returns Tuesday with the fourth game of both series from 7:10 pm. ANDAt the Hiram Bithorn stadium the Criollos and Cangrejeros will measure forces, while at the Roberto Clemente stadium the Indians and the Giants will see action, a match that will be broadcast on WAPA Deportes and FOX Sports.