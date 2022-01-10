The curious fight between the Colombian Santos Borré and the Norwegian Erling Haaland in perfect Spanish – Prensa Libre

This is because with 2-3 in favor of theirs, in injury time there was a personal duel between both protagonists.

Amid the rumors that link him to Iberian football, specifically to Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Haaland was caught on camera repeating in clear Spanish “what’s up?” his American rival.

Borré delivered three kicks that knocked Haaland to the ground as he covered the ball hitting the corner flag.

The fashionable striker got up furious and despite his 21 years he took his crotch as a sign of defiance for his offender.

Borré had put the eagles ahead first at minute 15 and then at 24.

However, in the complement Thorgan Hazard closed the gap to 71, Jude Bellingham tied at 87 and surprisingly at 89 Mahmoud Dahoud scored the winner for BVB.

That was not the only altercation of Haaland in this duel because after the temporary tie, the scorer went for the ball to the rival goal and received a push from Martin Hinteregger.

No. https://t.co/KRBme75JGV – Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) January 8, 2022

Haaland responded to the act by insulting the Austrian saying: “J *****”, “Damn *** idi ***”.

Off the field, the network breaker had another disagreement with a fan on Twitter.

This netizen wrote a tweet in which he asked him to cut his hair, to which Erling limited himself to answering with a concise and cutting, “no.”