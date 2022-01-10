The desperate anguish of Lourdes Ornelas by Camilo Blanes

Lourdes ornelas he always fought because his son Camilo Blanes was fine, either from a distance or accompanying him wherever he was, but always close. After several twists and turns, this is perhaps the most distressing moment that he has had to live next to his son.

Camilín takes more than forty days interned in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Puerta de Hierro in Madrid. Who arrived with a serious picture of pneumonia, after having suffered a serious bicycle accident, during a rainy day, coming back from three days of feast.

