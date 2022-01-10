The desperate anguish of Lourdes Ornelas by Camilo Blanes

Lourdes ornelas he always fought because his son Camilo Blanes was fine, either from a distance or accompanying him wherever he was, but always close. After several twists and turns, this is perhaps the most distressing moment that he has had to live next to his son.

Camilín takes more than forty days interned in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Puerta de Hierro in Madrid. Who arrived with a serious picture of pneumonia, after having suffered a serious bicycle accident, during a rainy day, coming back from three days of feast.

The serious state of health of Camilo Blanes is what has had to Lourdes ornelas so anguished, since, although at this moment it would seem that she is improving, for many days she was struggling between life and death.

However, there is not much information about his condition and evolution, since his mother has been in charge of keeping everything as hermetic as possible, providing only the fair and necessary information. What you want to avoid is that, again, your child is exposed in the media as it has been on other occasions.

The loving relationship between Lourdes Ornelas and Camilo Sesto it was always turbulent. During their first sexual encounter, she became pregnant, at only 18 years old, and the singer, upon hearing the news, forced her to abort. This led to a deep depression and to withdraw from him for a long time.

Some time later, they met again and began to live a new romance. She accompanied him everywhere, but always behind the camera, since she did not want to be recognized from any point of view.

When Lourdes ornelas turned 25, got pregnant againThis time she knew that she would have her baby no matter what happened. Between twists and turns, fights and misunderstandings, she ended up returning to her native Mexico to have her son accompanied by her family.

Source: The Universe

During all that time, Camilo Sesto It disappeared from the map and it was only when the baby was 4 months old that it reappeared to recognize the little baby. At that point, they decided to try again and they all moved to Spain to start a family.

After many years of abuse, Lourdes Ornelas decided to flee to Mexico along with Camilo Blanes to have a calmer life and get away from everything that made them wrong. Once settled in their new home, the singer reappeared in their lives, promising that he wanted everything to be different.

One night Camilín stayed to sleep with his father, despite the fact that all the family and friends of Lourdes Ornelas they were opposed. Camilo SestoWithout anyone knowing anything, he grabbed it and took it to Spain. Lourdes could never get it back, even though she did everything in her power.

It was only when Camilo Blanes Turning 18 years old, she decided that she would move to Mexico to live with her mother. And that was when everything seemed to be settling in, that a new chapter full of conflicts began in the lives of Camilín and his mother. Did you know its history?