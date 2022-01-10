The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday with three new photos

London, Jan 9 (EFE) .- Three new photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge, portraits taken by the photographer from the world of fashion Paolo Roversi, were published this Sunday on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

The images, in which Prince William’s wife wears Alexander McQueen dresses, will be exhibited this year in three different places chosen by Catherine herself, as they have a special meaning for her: Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey.

In the county of Berkshire the Duchess spent her childhood; She studied at St Andrews College, where she met the prince and began her relationship, and later lived with him on Anglesey at the beginning of her marriage.

The photos will later be transferred to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.

The British media today dedicate space to take stock of Catalina’s trajectory during these four decades, especially since her marriage to the eldest son of Charles of England and the ill-fated Lady Di; the subsequent birth of her three children -Jorge, Carlota and Luis- and her role as future queen of the country.

The BBC, for example, focuses on how the Duchess has worked her way to find her place as a public figure.

The three new photographs were taken at Kew Gardens last November by renowned fashion industry photographer Paolo Roversi, who said working with the Duchess was “a moment of pure joy” and highlighted his “positive energy”, in statements published today by local media.

“For me it was a deep and enriching experience, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with his positive energy, can bring hope to everyone,” said the photographer.

In one of the snapshots, Catherine wears a striking red McQueen dress, with earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II and her hands in her pockets.

In another, a close-up portrait, lThe Duchess smiles broadly at the camera, while in the third pose in profile, wearing, in those last two images, earrings that belonged to Lady Di.

The Duchess is scheduled to celebrate her birthday privately and with family today at her Norfolk residence.

