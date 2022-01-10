The Eagles already have another candidate for the offense if the negotiations for Ocampo fall

Despite the fact that Brian Ocampo was released from his contract with the Uruguayan National, the club’s leadership and its representative want to complicate his arrival at Club América with requests that could leave the talks to nothing. For this reason, in the surroundings of Coapa they have begun to look for options to occupy the extreme right of the field.

The view has known where to perch, since the directors of the azulcrema team have started inquiries about Pablo Solari. Currently in Colo Colo, the twenty-year-old Argentine is one of the best players in the Chilean National Tournament, a competition that he reached on loan in November 2020.

According to “En Cancha”, the Eagles already had approaches with the youth circle to find out if there would be intentions on their part to move to the league. Nevertheless, It should be noted that it could be very difficult for Club América to get hold of the striker, because he is one of the favorites in Gustavo Quinteros’ team.

Solari has become a Cacique hero by scoring the winning goal in the Promotion in early 2021 after Colo Colo has been on the brink of losing the category. In addition, he has guaranteed regularity in Macul, where he played 28 of the 32 games of the last championship and was crowned in the Chile Cup, without forgetting that he will be in the Libertadores Cup.