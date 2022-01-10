The first 18 shifts are defined for Draft 2022

With the conclusion of the regular season, the collegiate draw begins to take shape with the eliminated teams.

After the conclusion of the Week 18, the first 18 turns of Draft 2022 of the NFL, with the Jacksonville Jaguars tying up the first overall pick and the Detroit Lions securing position No. 2.

The draft will have the New York Jets (after an exchange with the Seattle Seahawks) Y New York Giants (from the Chicago Bears) choosing twice in the first 10 positions. The Jets are owners of shifts N ° 4 and N ° 10, while the Giants They will be on the clock at positions No. 5 and No. 7.

The conclusion of the regular season defined the first 18 at-bats of the 2022 Draft. Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles They have three selections in the first round, the most among all the teams, but the first will not arrive until turn 15 (after a trade with the Miami dolphins). They also hold the 16th position and another to be determined based on how far they make the playoffs.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Draft 2022 will be held at Allegiant Stadium, home of Las vegas raiders, and the first round is scheduled for April 28. The second and third rounds will be on April 29, while rounds 4 through 7 will conclude the drawing on April 30.

This will be the first round of the draft:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

3. Houston Texans (4-13)

4. New York Jets (4-13)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Denver Broncos (7-10)

10. New York Jets (7-10, coming from the Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, coming from the Miami Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, coming from the Indianapolis Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Projections of the “Football Power Index” of ESPN for teams 19 to 32:

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

20. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

21. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

22. Miami Dolphins (9-8, coming from the San Francisco 49ers)

23. New England Patriots (10-7)

24. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

25. Arizona Cardinals (11-6)

26. Detroit Lions (12-5, coming from Los Angeles Rams)

27. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

28. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

31. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

32. Green Bay Packers (13-4)