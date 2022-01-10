The French art that inspired Walt Disney can now be seen in this exhibition at the MET in New York

New York, art and Disney. You cannot ask for a better cocktail if we talk about the new MET exhibition. Is a journey through cinema, decoration, and European art, but at the hands of Walt Disney’s vision.

It opened last December, and it has already become an essential destination if we travel to the Big Apple, because it delicately explores the connections and inspiration from which some of the classic Disney films drink.

The MET exhibition on Disney and French art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York has a curious exhibition called “ Inspiring Walt Disney: Animation of French Decorative Arts ”, Which refers to numerous works that served as inspiration for Disney animated films, especially the first ones.

With sixty works from the 18th century, ranging from tapestries to Boulle clocks or Sèvres porcelain, we explore some works of design and European decorative arts in which we will find certain similarities with films such as that of Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty.









Along with these pieces, 150 works of art dedicated to Walt Disney, and images from his films in which we can see the different technological and artistic advances of Disney, as in the documentary The Imagineering Story in which we could see the insides of the entertainment giant.

In this case, he focuses on the European arts that inspired him, specifically French, and in which we will be able to appreciate similarities in Rococo art, for example, of certain pieces of ceramics that appear in Beauty and the Beast, for example.



Photo by Paul Lachenauer. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

This exhibition links Walt Disney’s work and animation with his fascination for European art and the use of French motifs in his films and theme parks. We can see the architecture of the Gothic Revival in Cinderella (1950), medieval influences on Sleeping Beauty (1959) or the Rococo-inspired objects that came to life in Beauty and the Beast (1991).



Beauty and the Beast, 1991, Peter J. Hall. Concept art for the film. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

It was inaugurated on December 10 and will be available until March 6, so let’s take a getaway to the Big Apple We can enjoy it in the first person, but if not, we can see them through this video of the virtual opening of the exhibition.

Photos | Walt Disney Imagineering Collection, MET