The Honduras National Team began its concentration with “new faces” to face the friendly against Colombia

2022-01-10

The Honduras national team has started concentration this Monday in San Pedro Sula to start preparing the friendly that he will hold next Sunday against Colombia in Fort Lauderdale, U.S.

SEE MORE: The call for the Honduras National Team to face Colombia

The players have arrived since noon at the concentration hotel in the industrial city. The juvenile Aceituno Frame, U-20 forward of the Real Spain, It was one of the great novelties and he was very motivated by its calling.

Similarly, the containment midfielder from UPN Wolves, Jack Jean-Baptiste, footballer who for the first time will be part of the Honduras national team now under the command of the Colombian Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez.

One of the last to arrive at the hotel was the steering wheel of the Marathon, Kervin Arriaga, a player who has been training with the reserves of the Sampedrano team as it is not in the coach’s plans Martín “Tato” García. For now, only the incorporation of the captain is expected Maynor figueroa who does not have a club, but is waiting to specify an option in the country.