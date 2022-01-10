the judge orders the release of the world’s No. 1

MELBOURNE – An Australian court on Monday ordered the release of the number one tennis player in the world ranking, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who had been detained since last Thursday in a hotel in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

Pro Shots

Judge Anthony Kelly of the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court ordered the Australian Government to implement the release order within the next 30 minutes, hand over his passport and personal effects, and pay the legal costs of Djokovic, who could play in the Open of Australia.

Government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge after the decision that the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migration Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, “will consider whether to exercise his personal power of cancellation.”

That means Djokovic could again face deportation and miss the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 17.

The Australian government canceled the 34-year-old Djokovic’s visa after arriving in Melbourne on Wednesday to contest the Australian Open because officials decided that he did not meet the criteria for an exception to an entry requirement that non- residents must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic, whose court documents say he is not vaccinated, argued that he did not need proof of vaccination because he had evidence that he had been infected with the coronavirus last month.