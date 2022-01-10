The last viral video of Adamari López

Although the charismatic actress and host Adamari Lopez She is one of the most beloved celebrities in the entertainment world, that has not prevented her from being – on several occasions – the target of criticism. However, the Puerto Rican, with her latest viral video, made it clear that they don’t care.

In fact, this time he used the networks to respond to several of the haters that they have made malicious comments about him and, much worse, about his weight loss.

On this occasion, the actress decided to interact by publishing a funny video in your account Instagram. She was seen dancing and at the same time sending a direct message to her haters.

The song that he chose and that is heard in the background is’Title‘by Meghan Tranior, but the funniest thing is the specific part of the video where she says, “But if you think you want to give it a try. Then consider this an invitation to kiss my butt. Goodbye.”

It should be noted that, although in the description of the video the host only wrote: “Tuesday attitude, have fun!”, This time, as on more than one occasion she already did, She has dedicated it especially to those who always criticize her.

SOURCE: Heraldo USA

Criticisms everywhere: Nobody believes Adamari López

It should be remembered that, at the end of 2021, a special comment from the singer Olga Tañon put the famous driver in the eye of the hurricane. He talked about his weight loss, ensuring that Adamari had undergone a “gastric balloon” to control her weight.

What was most surprising is that, at that time, he did not answer anything about what the singer said. In fact, it was not denied or confirmed by the driver. Meanwhile, you can believe that he did respond when he published a video dancing “precisely” the song of Tañón: “Tell me what they want“.

Faced with this situation, many of his followers began to criticize Adamari López as a liar for promoting a healthy lifestyle and not answering forcefully.

Do you think what they say is true?