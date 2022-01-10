The last viral video of Adamari López

Admin 43 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 23 Views

Although the charismatic actress and host Adamari Lopez She is one of the most beloved celebrities in the entertainment world, that has not prevented her from being – on several occasions – the target of criticism. However, the Puerto Rican, with her latest viral video, made it clear that they don’t care.

In fact, this time he used the networks to respond to several of the haters that they have made malicious comments about him and, much worse, about his weight loss.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What does Lucero think of the apparent courtship of Lucerito Mijares

According to his fans, for some details, Lucerito mijares could have boyfriend. Now, it would …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved