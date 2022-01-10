The marketinian mind that will bring order to the sexualized OnlyFans

The resignation of OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely as CEO of the London-based tech company caught everyone by surprise. Although more surprising was the appointment of the new leader of the platform, rather the new director: Amrapali Gan, until now unknown to most. The new CEO hardly has a presence on social media: just a few weeks ago she made her first post On Instagram, his entire professional and academic career can be found on his LinkedIn profile and on his OnlyFans account he only posts videos and images of dogs and their vacations.

For those who do not know OnlyFans, it is a subscription platform that allows subscribers to charge a monthly fee for offering exclusive content -mainly videos and images-. In this way, creators, such as musicians, influencers, personal trainers or actors who offer their own content can be in direct contact with their customers (or fans) and, at the same time, achieve income.

OnlyFans is a subscription platform that allows subscribers to charge a monthly fee for offering exclusive content

The page was founded by Tim Stokely (38 years old) in 2016, but did not achieve success until four years later, specifically during confinement due to the COVID pandemic. Throughout 2020, the platform experienced growth in which the number of users multiplied thanks to the success of images and videos with erotic and sexual content. It currently has 130 million users.

OnlyFans focused its business on pornography

The key to OnlyFans’ success was detecting that the most popular social networks do not tolerate explicit sexual content. The clearest example is Instagram, which censors it when you see a nipple in a photo or video. This “hole” in the sector of social media led OnlyFans to focus their business on nudity and pornography. However, this position has not been without controversy. If 2020 was the best year for the platform, 2021 has been a turning point.

This August OnlyFans announced that it would ban the publication of sexually explicit content, although the creators could continue to publish nude photos and videos. However, a few days after the news, they announced that pornography would remain, as much of the benefit comes from this type of content. A few months ago, an investigation of the BBC discovered that there were posts in which content creators exploited homeless people for some of their videos.

Amrapali Gan, a marketinian mind of Indian origin

Indian Managers Conquer America RIKI BLANCO / Collaborators

Faced with the controversies that the platform has been dragging along this year, a few weeks ago, the founder and CEO of OnlyFans, Tim Stokely, announced his resignation to make way for a new director capable of facing the new challenges of the subscription content page. She is Amrapali Gan, a marketinian mind of Indian origin. With this appointment, Gan is already part of the exclusive group of Indians who have taken over the reins of large technology companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM, Adobe or Twitter, with the newly appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO.





Amrapali Gan, 36, was born in Mumbai, India, but spent most of her life in California, where she graduated from California State University with a degree in Public Relations and Organizational Communications. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she also earned a certificate in Entrepreneurship from Harvard Business School Online and another in Merchandise Arts from the Institute of Fashion Design and Marketing.

Marketing has marked his professional career

Marketing has marked the career path of Amrapali Gan Pixabay

Amrapali Gan’s trajectory has been marked by marketing. Before being named CEO of OnlyFans, Amrapali Gan was the platform’s director of marketing and communications for 2020. However, her vocation goes a long way. In 2007, Amrapali Gan, known to some as ‘Ami’, began her career in 2007 at PepsiCo, owned by NRI business partner Indra Nooyi. After completing a market leadership program there, he joined Red Bull Media House.

Gan also worked with major players in the cannabis industry, specifically Lowell Herb’s marketing department and America’s first cannabis restaurant, Cannabis Café.





Now, Gan has a new challenge: protect OnlyFans users and make the platform more secure. And it is that a few weeks ago an investigation discovered that there were clients who were paying to chat with models of large accounts when in fact they were speaking with employees of an agency who were posing as them.

Upon her appointment, Ami commented, “I will continue to dedicate myself to our community and look forward to creating unparalleled experiences for our creators and fans. I am proud to take on this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our users to help them maximize control and monetize their content.” Although Tim Stokely has resigned as CEO, he will continue to be associated with OnlyFans as a shareholder.