The most iconic player of each team: LN

Not only is he the best player in the history of the Philadelphia club, but for some he is the best third baseman in the history of baseball. Among third basemen, he is the leader in home runs (548) and shares third place in RBIs (1,595). Among third basemen with at least 7,500 plate hits, Schmidt is second in slugging (.527) and OPS (.908) and fifth in on-base percentage (.380). He was the MVP of the Nacional in 1980, 1981 and 1986. He was called up to 12 teams from the Old Circuit for the All-Star Game. He won 10 Gold Gloves and six Silver Bats. He was the MVP of the World Series in 1980, helping the Phillies win the first title in franchise history.