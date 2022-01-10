The new year is better with these phones on sale from AliExpress Plaza

The smartphones that you missed at Christmas now drop in price again.

We have left behind a 2021 full of new presentations, of big hits of firms that are starting in the world of technology, and huge discounts in AliExpress Plaza, where else. Today begins a new batch of offers with shipping from Spain and with the guarantee you deserve.

This time we want to offer you 5 high-quality smartphones, not only for its benefits, but for its brilliant value for money. From Xiaomi, to OnePlus, to realme and POCO, you will not be disappointed by any of them.

The mobiles that you want to have at this price

Remember that these offers end on January 15 in the morning.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE: without a doubt this is one of the sensations of the end of last year. It is a fairly premium mid-range terminal from Xiaomi. We talk about a mobile with a panel 6.55 “AMOLED Full HD + with 90Hz, processor Snapdragon 778, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 64 MP triple rear camera and 20 MP selfie, 5G mobile technology, NFC and 4,250 mAh battery.

realme GT Master Edition: if we have to give away an Android terminal, this is the bomb. It is a very good premium mid-range mobile from realme. Mount a processor Snapdragon 778, 6 GB of RAM, 128 internal storage, 64 MP triple camera and 32 MP selfie, one screen 6.43 “Full HD + Super AMOLED with 120Hz, connectivity NFC, 5G, and 4,300 mAh battery.

LITTLE F3: If there is a terminal that surprised last year with its high quality and a very reasonable price, that was this POCO F3 (with the permission of its little brother POCO X3 Pro). And it is that we are facing a smartphone with a processor Snapdragon 870, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 4,520 mAh battery with super fast charge, 6.67 “display Full HD + AMOLED type with 120Hz, connectivity NFC and 5G, and a 48 MP triple main camera signed by Sony.

OnePlus Nord 2: If you are looking for a fluid terminal, which has constant updates and very close to Google’s official ones, the OnePlus firm knows a lot about that. This terminal of premium mid-range It is spectacular in every way, especially for its price. We are talking about a smartphone that mounts a panel 6.43 “Full HD + Super AMOLED with 90Hz, a spectacular 4,500 mAh battery, 5G mobile technology, NFC, the latest version of Android, 50 MP triple rear camera signed by Sony, and a 32 MP selfie. And under the hood, a recent MediaTek processor, the Dimensity 1200, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: And if what you are looking for is in the line of a mobile whose battery lasts more than 2 days, which has just enough power to do the usual tasks of a simple phone, this one from Xiaomi is going to enchant you. We are talking about an entry-level smartphone that mounts an efficient processor Helio G25, next to 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB storage, display 6.53 “HD +, 13 MP dual camera and a very durable battery 5,000 mAh.

And these coupons for an extra discount

AliExpress has us used to good prices, but also to an extra savings thanks to the discount coupons that are always available. Remember that they are only valid on selected products:

AEWS5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 39 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 39 euros. AEWS7 : 7 euros discount on purchases over 59 euros.

: 7 euros discount on purchases over 59 euros. AEWS9 : 9 euros discount on purchases over 79 euros.

: 9 euros discount on purchases over 79 euros. AEWS12 : 12 euros discount on purchases over 99 euros.

: 12 euros discount on purchases over 99 euros. AEWS16 : 16 euros discount on purchases over 129 euros.

: 16 euros discount on purchases over 129 euros. JAN02 : 2 euros discount for the minimum purchase of 10 euros. Until February 1 .

: 2 euros discount for the minimum purchase of 10 euros. . JAN03: 3 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 15 euros. Until February 1.

For new users:

NEWAAD: 4 euros discount on purchases over 5 euros. Until February 1.

