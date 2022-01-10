The number of hospitalized by COVID-19 in Puerto Rico rises to 750

Puerto Rico woke up today, Monday, with a new record number of hospitalized for coronavirus: 750.

The Health Department preliminarily reported that the figure is divided into 664 adults and 86 pediatric cases. Yesterday, Sunday, the division was 650 are adults and 82 are pediatric. The increase represents 18 patients incarcerated in the past 24 hours, as well as the highest number since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“The vaccine against COVID-19 it is the best line of defense as it teaches the body to defend itself against disease. The booster dose is part of the solution and you are protected. Today there are 750 people hospitalized due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, “the agency wrote in a tweet.

This medium validated that in the data portal of the professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael IrizarryThere is no similar number of hospitalizations that has accumulated on the island since the emergency began. Prior to these days, the record number was 657, reported on December 10, 2020.

The sustained and unprecedented increase in hospitalizations comes as the island is experiencing an outbreak caused by the omicron variant. This mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to several scientific and medical studies, is not as severe as the delta variant, but it is more contagious, which could cause a sustained increase in hospitalized people.

In fact, Dr. Irizarry has warned that the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could exceed 1,000 if infections are not stopped, particularly among older adults.

On the other hand, Salud did not report new deaths from the virus in its daily report, a great contrast to recent days, in which there have been more than 10 deaths from the disease.

The total of deaths reported yesterday, Sunday, amounted to 12. Puerto Rico has registered 3,373 deaths since the emergency began.

So far in January, the total number of deaths registered for the entire month of December has already been exceeded, according to data shared in the Health BioPortal. Last month closed with 49 deaths, while so far this year there are 54 fatalities from the virus.

The president of the Puerto Rico Scientific Coalition, Dr. Daniel Colon Ramos, have been emphatic that the booster dose extends protection against the new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“Vaccines protect, the data is very clear. The scenario would be much worse without vaccines. Whoever, looking at vaccines and hospitalizations, concludes that vaccines do not protect is like someone who looks at destruction after the hurricane and concludes that putting or not putting a storm makes the same thing, “Colón Ramos commented in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate, updated at 6:00 am today, stood at 39.99%. The official share shared at noon yesterday is 40.4%.

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests performed and positive results by the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2, in this case. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

Until yesterday, the average number of confirmed cases was 1,899 and that of probable cases stood at 4,744.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, 2,786,449 eligible people aged 5 years and over (90.6%) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,486,887 people are fully vaccinated (80.8%). In the population aged 5 to 11 years, 111,420 doses have been administered.

The booster dose is available starting at five months for those who have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer (from 12 years) or Moderna (from 18 years), as well as for those inoculated with Johnson & Johnson, two months after receiving the single dose.