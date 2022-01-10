The Ordering Task reaches Cuban baseball stadiums

The national baseball commissioner, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, informed the state company CMHW of Villa Clara that the price of admission to the stadiums in the 61 National Baseball Series will be five pesos in national currency., and could be higher in the boxes and areas of better comfort, published on Facebook the journalist of that radio station Dairon Perez Urbano.

According to the journalist, Pérez Pardo said that there will be a differentiation for children and students and that the presence of the public in the facilities will depend on the control that exists in each territory of the Covid-19.

Taking into account that with the Ordering Task, prices in Cuba have multiplied by up to ten, at five pesos the tickets to the stadiums would not be so expensive.

So far, sitting in the stands cost one peso and, in the boxes, two pesos. The report did not clarify how much the tickets in the boxes and the best comfort zones will cost from now on. Nor if they will also be charged in national currency or in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC).

In mid-December of last year, Yor Luis Torres, director of the Julio Antonio Mella Stadium in Las Tunas, suggested in an interview with the Tunasvisión telecentre that the tickets of some boxes that they would have with “better comfort” could be cashed in MLC.

“A box on the third floor will be prepared and decorated with better comfort for the development of the National Series, and the people who when the payment is made, the cost, even that box, then they can enter it, and always seeThere will be a difference, of course, with respect to the other boxes, because it is the new intention that our country has, so that all that money that can be entered can improve the conditions of the facility itself, “said Torres.

When asked if the payment for that box would be in MLC or in national currency, Torres replied that “work is still being done on that basis.”

“We are working even with the same colleagues from Tourism, because with the comfort with which the box will be up there, it is possible to charge in both currencies,” Torres said without explaining what such “comfort” will consist of.

“So, we are working with the finance colleagues on this issue. But we already told you, we are going to see a stadium, in these two structures that are going to be built, of the first level,” said the director of Julio Antonio Mella, without clear out what is a first level stadium in Cuba.

Although the Cuban government insists on maintaining state control over the sport, its inability to cover expenses and prevent the facilities from falling apart it is becoming more and more evident.

In October, the national commissioner announced that the Latin American Stadium in Havana, flagship park of the Cuban ball and headquarters of the Industrial of the capital, It would be administered by “forms of non-state management”, as the authorities describe private businesses authorized by the Government.

Days later, INDER accused the independent media of misrepresenting the information and “talking about privatization” of Cuban sport when reporting on the entity’s new strategy.

Although the Latin American will be administered by non-state forms of management, the information provided by the National Baseball Commissioner on the prices of tickets to stadiums suggests that these forms of management will manage, but will not determine, how much they charge for tickets.