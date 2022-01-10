The organization of MWC 2022 confirms that it will be face-to-face, despite the progress of the Omicron variant

The GSMA confirms that MWC 2022 will be held in person between February 28 and March 3 in Barcelona.

A week ago, CES 2022 took place in Las Vegas, a technology event that It was held in person despite notable absences such as those of Amazon, Google, OnePlus, Lenovo or Microsoft and now, the organization of MWC 2022 has just confirmed that, despite the advancement of the Omicron variant and that other future events such as E3 will be exclusively online, the world’s largest mobile congress in the world will also be in-person.

The management of MWC 2002 confirms that this event will be face-to-face

As the guys from XDA-Developers tell us, the GSMA, the entity in charge of organizing the MWC, has just confirmed to the Tech Radar media that this year’s edition, which will be held in Barcelona between February 28 and March 3 , will go ahead as planneddespite the huge growth in the number of positive Omicron cases worldwide.

In the words of the MWC 2022 organization itself:

“MWC planning remains dynamic given ever-changing global circumstances. We continually respond to the latest information available from various decision-makers and adapt plans accordingly. Our teams are very busy preparing the Barcelona MWC, scheduled for the end of February, and we encourage you to check out our website for all the information you need to plan a safe experience. “

In this sense, the GSMA has ensured that it will take all necessary precautions to provide a safe environment to all those attending the MWC 2022 and has posted on its website all the requirements that the attendees must meet, including vaccination certificate.

It is still too early to ensure that MWC 2022 will be held in person, since there is still more than a month to take place and, as of today, it is not clear which brands will attend this event.

If the main mobile telephony companies begin to withdraw en masse due to the increase in cases of the Omicron variant, it is possible that the number of participants in this event is drastically reduced, as it happened last year.

