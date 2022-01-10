The player the Philadelphia Phillies must trade

The Philadelphia Phillies they are eager to see Didi gregorius changed to another team, the general manager said he does not have the promised shortstop for him and would look to trade him in the offseason of the MLB.

The veteran shortstop is coming off the worst season of his career and turns 32 in February, so it’s one thing to suggest he’ll be elsewhere in 2022, but that depends on a team showing interest in Didi Gregorius.

He has a contract for one more season (with an annual average value of $ 14 million), so the risk is mitigated. The Phillies have already said that Gregorius’ job as a starting shortstop is not guaranteed for next season.

He played with elbow injuries in 2021. However, it’s hard to imagine a trade without the Phillies paying a large chunk of what is owed to Gregorius.

Gregoirus in a sold-out 103 games hit 209 for AVG. with 13 homers, 54 RBIs, 77 hits, 16 doubles, 35 runs scored, 3 stolen bases, 25 BBs, 67 strikeouts and 639 OPS.

The second best prospect for the Phillies is net shortstop, this is Bryson Scott, when he was signed in the 2019 draft in the first round, he has hit almost 300 from AVG in both the 2019 and 2021 seasons in the Minor League. He has a lot ahead of him and he still needs something to improve on defense.