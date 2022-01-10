The results of day 1 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX

January 09, 2022 8:52 p.m.

The tournament of the Mexican First Division in your edition Closing 2022 has started and gave us the first results, goals and outstanding performances of the year, the teams started with the whole idea of ​​searching with the right foot and a pleasant matchday 1 he gave us good games and scores, which was something that he lacked last season. On this occasion there was only one match below two goals, so it could be considered a good start with three games to go.

The three games that are pending to be played are the Pumas UNAM against Club Toluca and the duel between Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL, those two games were postponed due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19, the first game was postponed until tomorrow, January 10, at 9:00 p.m. on the pitch of the University Olympic Stadium, the other is scheduled for Wednesday, January 12 at 8:06 p.m. on the court of the Santos Modelo Territory Stadium.

The third game that is pending is the Club León against the Atlas of Guadalajara which will be played on Wednesday, January 19, at 9:00 p.m. in the Nou Camp Stadium, this game was put up until that day by the theme of the Grand Final and a slight rest for the players, and it is that both teams could hardly train in a good way and have a decent preseason.

The results of day 1 Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX

Atlético San Luis 0-2 Pachuca

The opening match of the tournament gave us a match that anyone could have won, but the whole of Guillermo Almada imposed conditions and based on an offensive game, they obtained the victory with a double from the former player of the Athletic San Luis, Nicolás Ibáñez. Pachuca got his first three points and away.

FC Juárez 2-1 Necaxa

Those led by Ricardo Ferretti who achieved his 500th triumph in history, beat the Necaxa that put little resistance and is that the order of ‘Tuca’ seems to be the key to the strength of the team. The braves achieved the victory with a double of Diego Rolan and on the part of the rays he discounted Alejandro Zendejas.

Puebla 1-1 America

One of the most attractive matches of the day was held on the field of Cuauhtémoc Stadium, and it is that those directed by Nicolas Larcamón they received the set of Santiago Solari, who arrive with a lot of pressure for this tournament. The eagles opened the scoring in what could be the fastest goal of the season, and it is that at 12 seconds, Salvador Reyes, Former Puebla player, he scored in what his moment was 1-0. After the expulsions of Roger Martinez and the coach of América, the poblanos tied the game by Javier Araujo.

Monterrey 0-0 Querétaro

In a match where there was the total expectation that the set of Javier Aguirre could easily win, it turned out to be a duel where the ball did not want to enter and where the goalkeeper of the white roosters came out in a grand plan, causing the distribution of points without goals in the BBVA Stadium. Leonardo Ramos he was happy with the draw on the road.

Cruz Azul 2-0 Xolos

The celestial machine, despite not convincing much of its fans with the victory, managed to add its first three points on the field of the Aztec stadium with goals from Carlos Rodriguez, who enjoyed his debut and was able to be part of the scoreboard with Rafael Baca that gave us one of the best goals of the whole day.

Chivas 3-0 Mazatlan

The Chivas de Guadalajara They surprised by hitting the Mazatlan on the court of Akron Stadium, this game being the one that seems to have broken the pools, and it is that the set of Michel Leaño came out inspired and from the hand of Ángel Zaldivar, Alan Torres and Alexis Vega, the rojiblancos add their first three points in a convincing way.

