The sharp messages between Karol G and the new conquest of Anuel AA

The benchmark of the urban genre Anuel AA 29 years old has already made it clear that he has another woman, it is the Dominican singer Yailin who is known on social networks as Yailin, the most viral and already accumulates more than 350 thousand followers from all corners of the world.

Anuel and his new conquest. Source: Terra file

It was a few days ago that Anuel AA He was seen on the beach very affectionate with her, and the fans were revolutionized since many still do not get over his break with Karol G which took place in the first quarter of last year. On more than one occasion they gave signs of reconciliation but that never happened.

Anuel and Karol G. Source: Terra archive

Now with the romance almost confirmed, Karol G began to send hints to Yailin and the fans also went back and forth. The last publication of La Bichota implied that she was in her best moment, since she showed off her great body from the beach while posing in a tiny bikini.

Karol G.’s latest post Source: instagram @karolg

But in the photo album of Karol G There is a detail that was taken as a hint from the Colombian to Yailin. She was shown reading the cover of a female empowerment book titled ‘Women who run with the wolves’ and this matches the last photo of Anuel AA’s girlfriend.

The latest publication of Anuel AA’s girlfriend. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Yailin, the most viral published a postcard in which she appears in front of a bathroom mirror posing with a top and white leggings that highlights her well-worked figure and straight hair. “Remember that a quiet wolf ‘does more than a barking dog,” wrote the Dominican in a strong response to Karol G.