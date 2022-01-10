The sharp messages between Karol G and the new conquest of Anuel AA

The benchmark of the urban genre Anuel AA 29 years old has already made it clear that he has another woman, it is the Dominican singer Yailin who is known on social networks as Yailin, the most viral and already accumulates more than 350 thousand followers from all corners of the world.

Anuel and his new conquest. Source: Terra file

It was a few days ago that Anuel AA He was seen on the beach very affectionate with her, and the fans were revolutionized since many still do not get over his break with Karol G which took place in the first quarter of last year. On more than one occasion they gave signs of reconciliation but that never happened.



