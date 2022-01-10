The Son of the Saint prepares to retire

Surrounded by masks, T-shirts and products with his image, El Hijo del Santo, who continues the legacy of Mexico’s most iconic wrestler, receives the love of his fans at an autograph signing at his Mexico City store, a strategy with which he prepares to retire.

“I have two years planning my retirement and mentally I am ready. It is not easy, you realize that you will not be in a ring all your life, so what I have done is get closer to my audience, it feeds me that they come to visit me,” he explained this Sunday to Efe.

Without knowing if the mask of El Santo will have a third wearer, the scion of the wrestling legend recognized that between this and next year he will end with a career that began in 1982 when, after facing his father, he managed to be the heir among his brothers.

“My father may not have chosen him so much, but rather I had the courage to confront him and tell him that I wanted to be a fighter, something that my brothers may not have done. When my father saw me decided he supported me and gave me a lot of advice that Until today I continue to the letter, how to respect the public before anything else and also wrestling. “

The gladiator is not worried that his son, who already debuted with the name El Santo Jr., for the moment does not think about dedicating himself to the sport of the keys, since his priority is studies and music.

Regarding the function that will put an end to his career, El Enmascarado de Plata wants it to be one that “remains for history” in which there are gladiators with whom he has had rivalries such as the Argentine Coloso Colosetti and one of the most remembered, El Negro Houses.

El Hijo del Santo, undefeated in more than 20 betting fights, acknowledged that if he could, he would finish his career without putting his mask back into play, although he would be able to do it once more, probably against El Hijo del Solitario or Fishman, his pending accounts .

“This mask is a symbol of justice that identifies my country. I am happy to see football stadiums or places where the mask is. The Saint is that image like that of a bottle of tequila or a mariachi hat that you see in any country and transports you to Mexico, “he added.

The Son of the Saint revealed that the main teaching that he has taken in his almost 40-year career is the duality between life and wrestling.

In his early years in the strings, El Hijo del Santo prevailed over skeptics who doubted his talent and saw him only as someone who was chosen as the heir only by his son of the silver legend.

“In wrestling you start as a rookie, you face different rivals, some with experience, others not so experienced, you take blows, you go ahead, you get up and in life it is the same. I am proud and satisfied with what I have achieved” , he expressed.

The fighter is described as part of the generation of traditional gladiators who prefers to fight flush with the canvas with keys and counter keys, which he considers the bases of his sport, over flying and always being in the air, like young people.

He regretted that the pankration has “prostituted itself” since the extreme modality in which the combatants hit each other with lamps, barbed wire, ladders and any other object has been invented.

“Wrestling has become prostituted because promoters and television stations, in order to have more followers, resort to these types of fights, which for me are not sport. They have educated a generation of fans who do not know the traditional bases. Wrestling per se It is a dangerous sport, you do not need to expose yourself more, “he said.

Although he considered that wrestling has been at risk for years, he was optimistic since he thinks that the inheritors of legends such as Blue Phanter or Los Brazos can return to the bases and especially has faith in a young talent, El Bandido, who can be the next great Mexican idol.