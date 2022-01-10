“The Squid Game”: How did you do at the Golden Globes?

Yesterday, Sunday, January 9, the Golden Globes were held, which reward the best of cinema and television. One of the favorite series to win this award was “The Squid Game”, the Korean series that has become the most tuned in the history of the Netflix platform. Did you get any awards? Here we tell you.

“The Squid Game”Was nominated in three categories. The first was for best television series (drama), where he competed with “Lupine”, “The Morning Show”, “Pose” and “Succession”. The latter was the winner, not only of these categories, but of two others: best actor and best actress in a drama series.

Precisely, for “The Squid Game“Lee Jung-jae, Seong Gi-hun on the series, was nominated for best actor, along with Billy Porter from” Pose, “Omar Sy from” Lupine “and” Succession “actors Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, who was given as a winner.

Where “The Squid Game” did manage to win an award was the category of “best supporting actor in a drama series.” Or Yeong-su, the veteran actor who plays Oh Il-nam beat Billy Crudup from “The Morning Show,” Kieran Culkin from “Succession,” Mark Duplass from “The Morning Show,” and Brett Goldstein from “Ted Lasso.”

Golden Globes 2022: An atypical ceremony

This Sunday, January 9, the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony was held where the only place it was broadcast was through the official awards page. It should be noted that no channel launched it since NBC, which showed the event since 1996, announced that it will not participate this time since it also joined the accusations mentioned above.

This controversial in 2021, when in March, the Deadline portal reported that the former president of the HFPA had written, in an email, that the Black Lives Matter movement was racist and hateful. This in the face of accusations of the lack of diversity in the HFPA, whose members are, for the most part, white.

The HFPA tried to make up for this lack of diversity by admitting 21 new members, including some African Americans and Hispanics. However, this convinced very few, being a very limited number.

