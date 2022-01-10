The technology that will invade our lives in 2022

However, the smart home, for the most part, has remained chaotic. Many smart home products did not work well with other technologies. For example, some locks only worked with Apple cell phones and not with Android; some thermostats were controlled by speaking to the Google Assistant and not Siri.

The lack of compatibility has created long-term problems. An Apple compatible lock is not useful for the family member or future tenant who prefers Android. It would also be more convenient one day if our household devices could communicate, such as for a washing machine to tell the dryer that that heavy load of clothes is now ready to dry.

This year, the tech industry’s biggest rivals – Apple, Samsung, Google and Amazon – are doing well to make the smart home more practical. They plan to launch and update their home technology to work with Matter, a new standard that allows smart home devices to communicate, no matter what virtual assistant or brand of cell phone they have. More than 100 smart home products are expected to adhere to that standard.

“We are all speaking a common language built on proven technologies,” said Samantha Osborne, vice president of marketing for SmartThings, the Samsung-owned home automation company.

This means that later this year, when purchasing a product like an automated door lock, you are looking for a label indicating that the device is Matter compatible. So in the future, your smart alarm clock will be able to tell your smart lights to turn on when you wake up.

3. Connected health

Fitness devices like Apple Watch and Fitbit, which help us track our movements and heart rate, continue to become more popular. That’s why tech companies are experimenting this year with smaller wearable devices that gather more intimate data about our health.

Oura, a health technology company, recently introduced a new model of its Oura Ring, a ring that is integrated with sensors that track metrics like body temperature to accurately predict menstrual cycles. Last week at CES, a tech trade show in Las Vegas, Movano, another health startup, unveiled a similar ring that gathers data on heart rate, temperature and other measurements to inform the user of potential chronic diseases.