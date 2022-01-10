The triumph of “Encanto” and other winners of the Golden Globes

The 60th film from The Walt Disney Studios, “Encanto”, inspired by Colombian culture and diversity, achieved the Golden Globe in the category Best Animated Film, which increases your chances for the next delivery of the Oscars.
With no carpet, no audience, or television broadcast, on Sunday night the winners of these awards were announced through social networks. All after NBC decided to cancel the broadcast, after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – who is responsible for the awards – was criticized for the lack of racial diversity of its members, and even singled out for highly unethical business practices.
In this category he beat Pixar’s “Luca”, as well as “Flee” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as “Very Sunny Maad.”
The Disney movie, which managed to be the most viewed of 2021 in Colombia and with important box office results in the world, had one more nominationfor best original song for “Dos oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Sebastián Yatra, but the triumph went to Billie Eilish with “No time to die”.
Other winners
Rachel Zegler, the actress with Colombian roots which debuted in 2021 with the film “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg, won the Golden Globe at the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.
The 20-year-old singer, also, celebrated the news through her Twitter account: “I was chosen as Maria in West Side Story on 1/9/19 and I just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 9/1/19. 1/22. Life is very strange ”.
The film also received an award for best musical or comedy film and best supporting actress in a film for the Hispanic Ariana DeBose.
Another film that received three awards was “The Power of the Dog”, which won in best direction, for the filmmaker Jane Campion, for best dramatic film and for best supporting actor to Kodi Smit-McPhee.
The Golden Globes for best actress and actor in dramatic films went to Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Will Smith for “King Richard.” In addition, the best foreign language film was the Japanese “Drive My Car”, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi when we have the information.
Regarding television, the achievement of the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe: Michael Jaé Rodríguez received the award for best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of Bianca Rodríguez in the series “Pose”.
“Succession” swept three statues for best drama series, best actress in a series, for Sarah Snook, and best actor in television drama, for Jeremy Strong, while the romantic comedy series “Hacks” took the award for Best Musical or Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Jean Smart.
“The Underground Railroad” won for best limited series, anthology series or television movie.