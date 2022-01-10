The triumph of “Encanto” and other winners of the Golden Globes

The 60th film from The Walt Disney Studios, “Encanto”, inspired by Colombian culture and diversity, achieved the Golden Globe in the category Best Animated Film, which increases your chances for the next delivery of the Oscars.

With no carpet, no audience, or television broadcast, on Sunday night the winners of these awards were announced through social networks. All after NBC decided to cancel the broadcast, after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – who is responsible for the awards – was criticized for the lack of racial diversity of its members, and even singled out for highly unethical business practices.

In this category he beat Pixar’s “Luca”, as well as “Flee” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as “Very Sunny Maad.”

The Disney movie, which managed to be the most viewed of 2021 in Colombia and with important box office results in the world, had one more nominationfor best original song for “Dos oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Sebastián Yatra, but the triumph went to Billie Eilish with “No time to die”.