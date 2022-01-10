The United States and the European Union hit the regime on the day of Ortega’s inauguration

The United States and the European Union hit the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo on Monday, applying more sanctions to officials and entities linked to the violation of human rights and undermining democracy. All this on the day that Ortega will take office for the fourth consecutive time for a term of five more years, after the result of elections held without competition, without electoral observation and under a police state.

First, the Council of the European Union decided to apply sanctions to seven more people and three entities linked to the Ortega regime, “in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua.” The new sanctions include the children of the presidential couple, magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), the director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services (Telcor) and the superintendent of Banks of Nicaragua.

Camila Ortega Murillo,

Laureano Ortega Murillo,

Brenda Rocha,

Cairo Amador,

Lumberto Campbell;

Nahima Diaz,

Luis Angel Montenegro

Those sanctioned are members of the Ortega-Murillo family, the Police, the Supreme Electoral Council and Telcor, although they do not reveal their names, they indicate that they are responsible for serious human rights violations.

“The new lists include relatives of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, the Nicaraguan National Police, the Supreme Electoral Council and the supervisory company of postal and telecommunications services,” the EU statement details.

“The victims are responsible for serious human rights violations, including the repression of civil society, support for fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and the undermining of democracy and the rule of law,” they explain.

News in development …