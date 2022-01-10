The US restricts visas to 116 regime officials, including mayors, prosecutors, police and military

As a continuation of the sanctions imposed by the United States Department of the Treasury, Secretary of State Antony Blinken through a statement reported that the State Department imposed visa restrictions on 116 people considered “complicit in undermining democracy in Nicaragua.” , which include mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as police, prison and military officials.

“We are implementing these economic sanctions and visa restrictions to promote accountability for the escalation of authoritarianism and abuses by the Ortega-Murillo regime,” Blinken said.

The measure announced by the Secretary of State comes an hour after the European Union sanctioned members of the Ortega Murillo family and the Police, the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) and the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Correos (Telcor), as state institutions. While the US added six people to its list, among these top Army commanders

“We join the European Union to take a firm position against the human rights abuses and the lack of respect for the Nicaraguan people, demonstrated by the Ortega-Murillo regime. President Ortega will be sworn in today for a new presidential term, but the predetermined election he held on November 7 does not grant him a new democratic mandate; only free and fair elections can do that. The Nicaraguan people deserve no less, “said Blinken.

In a press release, Blinken noted that “the regime continues to hold 170 political prisoners, and many of those detained suffer from lack of adequate food and adequate medical care. Others remain in solitary confinement. Ortega’s corrupt judicial and security system arrested these people for practicing independent journalism, working for civil society organizations, seeking to compete in elections, and publicly expressing an opinion contrary to the orthodoxy of the government, among other activities considered normal in an event. free society ».

Ortega, 76, will confirm this Monday, January 10, a new period of government 2022-2026, which would be the fourth in a row since he returned to power in 2007 and the fifth because he had already been in power for the first time officially in the period 1985-1990.

This new presidential inauguration takes place in a context of international rejection, because Ortega has not allowed free, fair and transparent elections since he returned to power in 2007. He has been in power for 15 years and will complete 20 years if this new period ends until 2026.

285 visa restrictions, in less than a year

The Biden Administration began to implement this measure in 2021, when it revokes the US visa for a total of 169 officials and close associates of the Ortega Murillo regime. So the revocation list amounted to 285, this January 10.

On July 12, 2021, the United States Department of State imposed visa restrictions on 100 members of the Nicaraguan National Assembly and Judiciary, including prosecutors and judges, “who drove the Ortega Murillo regime’s assault on democracy” in the country. The restrictions also include some of the relatives of those directly punished.

While on August 6, 2021, the United States imposed visa restrictions on 50 direct relatives of officials of the National Assembly and the Judiciary, including Nicaraguan prosecutors and judges.

This list was enlarged, on August 20, 2021, when the United States Government announced the cancellation of visas to 19 electoral officials and political parties accused of helping the regime to perpetrate an “attack” against democracy in Nicaragua.