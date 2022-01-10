The Venezuelan opposition seizes Chavismo its stronghold, Barinas

The Venezuelan opponent Sergio Garrido seized the government of Barinas, the native state of Hugo Chavez, by winning the regional elections this Sunday, repeated by order of the Supreme Court, which annulled the results of the elections of last November 21, in which the anti-Chavismo had already won, by a narrow margin, reports EFE.

“Dear Barinas, the information we receive from our structures of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) indicates that we have not achieved the objective. I heartily thank our heroic militancy. We will continue to protect the Barinese people from all spaces”, wrote the official candidate Jorge Arreaza on his Twitter account, before the National Electoral Council (CNE) gave the results.

Hours later, the CNE cleared up any questions by ratifying Garrido’s comfortable triumph, with 55.36% of the votes in his favor, compared to 41.27% obtained by Arreaza, while the rest of the votes were distributed by minority opponents.

With the government of Chávez’s cradle already awarded, the Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez, explained that “the opposition would win with Barinas four of the 23 governorates of the country“, while the ruling party is left with 19 and Caracas, which has a special status.

Garrido confronted Arreaza, former chancellor and former son-in-law of Chávez, in a state that, since 1998, was governed by direct relatives of the former president of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, turning Barinas into a fiefdom that seemed untouchable until just over a month and a half ago, and that this Sunday reaffirmed its will for change.

Already on November 21, the opposition candidate Freddy Superlano won, by a much lower margin than that obtained today – less than 1% – to the official candidate at the time, but the Supreme Court alleged that the anti-Chavista appeared in the race despite being disqualified.

After the order to repeat the elections, Superlano announced that his wife, Aurora Silva, would be the candidate, but the high court also announced his disqualification, as well as that of the second option, Julio César Reyes, for which Garrido was finally chosen, who had been elected as a councilor in local elections.

Early celebration

In the campaign command of the anti-Chavista bloc in Barinas they celebrated an anticipated victory since late afternoon. The celebration intensified after Arreaza acknowledged the defeat, according to the EFE team at the scene.

The opponents celebrated by shouting “yes, we could”, singing the national anthem and that of the state of Barinas.

“We have made mistakes, we have had ups and downs, but Barinas today gives an example to the world on how we can recoverHow can we stand up and do it in unity, “Superlano said at a press conference.

Garrido, for his part, celebrated the triumph “of the Barinese people“and of the” democratic force, of the Barinese opposition. “

“I want to begin by thanking, first, these institutions that today demonstrated peace, tranquilityAs are the national Armed Forces, which behaved up to the task, institutionally. Also to the CNE, to the Regional Electoral Board that in the same way behaved institutionally, “said Garrido.

As the governor-elect celebrated the victory, the command of the opposition campaign was filled with followers who came to congratulate him for his triumph, as did dozens of citizens who celebrated from their vehicles with honks of their horns, as EFE found.

In the weeks leading up to the rerun of the elections, state institutions Venezuelan paid more attention to Barinas by sending trucks loaded with fuel, a precious commodity in the region where it can take up to two days to refuel, and vehicles carrying water.

Equally, the national leadership of the PSUV arrived in the region, governors of other regions of the country, ministers and directors of organizations such as the Body of Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations.

But nevertheless, This seems not to have been enough for Chavismo to maintain the Barinas state., always remembered as the cradle of the late President Hugo Chávez, a region that ratified for the second time, in just over a month, that it wants a change.