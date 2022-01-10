They beat and rob Jesús Mendoza and his band before a show in California

It was the night of Saturday, January 8, that the singer Jesús Mendoza and ‘Los Catrines’ had to cancel their presentation at the City of Tracy California for an unfortunate mishap.

The show would take place in “La Huacana Night Club”, being like this the star number, without preventing the Mexican regional singer was intercepted by a group of criminals that they were assaulted and brutally beaten.

Without hesitation, Jesus gave his testimony on his official Instagram account, recounting the unfortunate moment he spent with his band.

“We were robbed in the city of Tracy, here in California. There were several of us who were here, but they (the criminals) came with guns and we couldn’t do much.”, related Jesús Mendoza.

And in detail he related where and who they had hit last night: “They hit me twice with a pistol on the forehead and on the head; they hit my colleagues in the face.”

Fortunately everything was a scare and material losses “Thank God we are alive; they took the van, telephones, wallets, instruments … they took everything. But we are still here, in the fight”, said the singer, along with the members of Los Catrines.

So that they preferred to cancel the show and go home to find comfort with their families.

“We apologize to the people of Tracy, it was not our intention not to be here. But now what we want most is to be with our people”, affirmed Jesús Mendoza, with clear signs of pain in his head, but maintaining calm in the difficult moment.

Jesus did the corresponding complaint and delivered the background of what happened to the Californian police.