They kill a police officer while watching a football match in Lolotique

The PNC reported that it is developing an operation in Lolotique, San Miguel

An agent of the National Civil Police was murdered tonight in the Santa Bárbara canton, Lolotique municipality, San Miguel department.

The victim was identified as Edwin Nasser Hernández, according to the Police Workers Movement.

According to preliminary information, the agent was shot when he was a spectator at a soccer match.

🚨Alert🚨 We report the unfortunate homicide of one of our police officers in Santa Bárbara canton, San Miguel, who was playing a sporting event when he was attacked. Operational in development. – PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) January 10, 2022

According to information that circulated on social networks, agent Nasser Hernández was stationed in an administrative position in the San Miguel sub-delegation. According to police sources, the alleged perpetrators of the murder are suspected of being gang members from the area.

The agent was on leave.

The PNC reported that they are in a police operation in the area of ​​the incident.

For its part, the Office of the Attorney for the Defense of Human Rights (PDDH) condemned the murder.

#ProcuradorDDHH #ApolonioTobar condemns the murder of the agent @PNCSV, happened in the canton Santa Bárbara, of San Miguel. He urges the corresponding authorities to guarantee justice in the face of this fact. In addition, it expresses its solidarity and condolences with the victim’s family. – PDDH El Salvador (@PDDHElSalvador) January 10, 2022

This murder occurs a day after the authorities reported the discovery of a body inside a clandestine grave in the Agua Santa canton, municipality of San Antonio del Monte, which is presumed to be that of an agent who disappeared on February 2.

Inside the grave, the corpse of a man was found, which had an injury to the front of the head and multiple injuries to the thorax, abdomen and legs, which would have been carried out with a knife.

The body could not be identified by the authorities. The discovery was made in the afternoon of Saturday.

“Based on the evidence available so far, we presume that it could be the police officer, the DNA tests will confirm this information,” the Police published in this regard on their Twitter account.

The search operation was carried out by the elite Division against organized crime, DECO.

Missing

The disappearance of agent Nahún Elías Hernández Escobar, who is stationed in the Alta Vista sub-delegation, was denounced by the Police Workers Movement (MTP).

The alert indicated that the police officer disappeared on January 2 when he was going to the Mizata canton, in the municipality of Teotepeque, department of La Libertad, where he had planned to meet with relatives, but never arrived.

The family tried to call him several times, but the cell phone was turned off. According to preliminary information, the agent was last seen in the Sonsonate bus terminal area.