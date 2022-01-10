They murder a 19-year-old Puerto Rican while working in a fast food restaurant in New York

A 19-year-old Puerto Rican girl was murdered yesterday, Sunday, in the middle of a robbery at the fast food restaurant where she worked in New York.

The victim was identified as Kristal Bayron Nieves. As reported CBS2, the young woman and her family moved from Puerto Rico to the state several years ago. Kristal had been working as a cashier at Burger King for several months, where she was killed.

The robbery was registered at 12:47 am on Sunday. A video released by the authorities shows the author of the robbery, dressed completely in black and with a mask of the same color covering his face.

Kristal’s family, including her mother, gathered outside the restaurant on Sunday to bring flowers and ask for the cooperation of the public.

According to the New York District Police (NYPD), the young woman was hit by a bullet in the torso.

Authorities added that two other people were injured during the robbery. A restaurant manager was hit in the face, while a customer at the establishment was hit with a pistol.

A page of GoFundMe It was created to assist Kristal’s family with funeral expenses.

“Here we are asking for a little help to be able to give her a dignified farewell, and take her to her last resting place. All kinds of donations will be of great help to help the family in this unfortunate moment ”, reads the description of on the page.