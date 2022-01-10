They present an ‘ocean battery’ capable of storing renewable energy at the bottom of the sea

One of the main challenges facing the use of renewable energies is that they must be supported by reserve systems that maintain their activity at times when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

The Dutch company Ocean Grazer developed an ‘ocean battery’ capable of storing renewable energy at the bottom of the sea. The device was presented last Thursday at the Consumer Electronics Fair in Las Vegas (USA).

The innovation, called Batery Ocean, is designed to be installed on the seabed near offshore renewable energy generators, such as wind turbines, floating solar farms and systems that use tidal power.

The operation, similar to that of a hydroelectric dam, is based on air chambers located on the seabed, which are filled with water by the wind farm. When energy is needed, the pressure of the ocean pushes the water through the mechanism, which includes turbines, and the result is electricity.

The challenge of renewable energies

One of the main challenges facing the use of renewable energies is that they must be supported by reserve systems that maintain their activity at times when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

Frits Bliek, CEO of the Dutch company, said, quoted by AFP, that the device has an efficiency of around 80 percent in energy storage.

He also stated that the company’s goal is to place a battery offshore by 2025 and one on land, in the north of the Netherlands, by 2023.

