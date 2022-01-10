This beautiful mobile is at a price tag, with an HD + screen and a gigantic battery

The realme C11 2021 is one of the best cheap phones, buy it for only 87 euros with this special coupon in AliExpress Plaza.

The realme C11 2021 It went on the market at the end of 2021 to renew what was offered by the realme C11, a cheap mobile that Realme launched in 2020. The new model follows the line of the previous one, that is, it is a smartphone that is around 100 euros focused especially on users looking for a basic and cheap alternative. The price thing meets it perfectly, especially if we take into account that it falls to 87 euros in AliExpress Plaza with the coupon AEWS12.

This store discount coupon will be available until the morning of January 15, so you still have time to take advantage of the offer. Of course, you must bear in mind that the available units may be exhausted. Without a doubt, the AliExpress Plaza is the current best price for the realme C11 2021, which is about 99 euros in PcComponents and by 108 euros in Amazon.

Buying in AliExpress Plaza is completely safe, with free shipping from Spain so that you receive the phone in just a few days. VAT is already included in the price and you have a return period of 15 days. Take advantage of the opportunity, for only 87 euros you can get a smartphone with HD + display and 5,000 mAh battery.

Buy the realme C11 2021 for only 87 euros

The realme C11 2021 has design as one of its great benefits. It has a solid construction with a plastic back that offers both a pleasant touch and a good level of resistance. You can buy it at metallic gray or lake blue color, both very nice models. In addition, its back has a soft relief that allows it to your grip is very comfortable.

As for the screen, the terminal mounts a 6.5-inch HD + resolution LCD panel which is not bad for its price. The colors look good, the viewing angles are also correct and the brightness level is on a par with mid-range mobiles. The processor in charge of giving power to the realme C11 2021 is the Unisoc SC9863, enough for basic tasks such as chatting on WhatsApp, watching videos on YouTube or browsing Google Chrome.

The model on offer is the one with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expanding the latter with a microSD card. Your operating system is realme UI Go Edition on Android 11, a pure version of Android. As for cameras, mount a 8 MP rear and a front of 5 MP, the latter located in the notch of the screen.

Finally, the realme C11 2021 rides a 5,000 mAh battery which can easily exceed the two days of use. Therefore, you can use it calmly without depending on the charger every so often.

