This cryptocurrency rose more than 740% yesterday

Although Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded unchanged Sunday night, one of the copycat coins that bears the name of Floki, the mascot of the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon musk, has continued to see strong gains since last week.

What has happened

NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) has soared 746% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $ 0.0000551 in the last review. The coin, the top winner among all cryptocurrencies according to CoinMarketCap data, is up more than 740% versus Bitcoin and also gained more than 730% against Ethereum, extending its strong gains from last week.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.4% to $ 0.1512 in the last 24 hours based on the latest review. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer”, Has risen almost 2% to $ 0.00002832 in a 24-hour period.

Because it is important

NinjaFloki claims that it is a game-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders on Binance USD.

The token highlighted on Sunday on Twitter that it was rising even as other major cryptocurrencies were falling.