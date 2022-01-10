This is how the leaders lived the historic 17-inning match at the Hiram Bithorn: “It was impressive to witness such a game”

The Santurce Crabbers they needed to win on Saturday to prevent the champions from Creoles of Caguas went dangerously on the run in the semifinal series B.

They had to do it at all costs regardless of the consequences. No matter it will take 17 tickets to achieve your goal.

Santurce won 1-0 in a marathon game that will go down in the winter baseball history books as the longest shutout (in hours) at 6:11, according to renowned baseball historian Jorge Colón Delgado.

“It was a great game. It was a historic game. It is the longest shutout in time with 6:11, including regular series games, round robin, playoffs, “said the historian.

However, the renowned historian clarified that this meeting on Saturday is not the shutout of more entries held.

Alex FaGalde, of the Criollos, hit Jan Hernández with a ball in the 17th inning that led to the victory of the Cangrejeros de Santurce. (Supplied)

Colón Delgado indicated that this record is held by the Criollos themselves when on January 28, 1963 they painted the same Cangrejeros white 2-0 in 19 innings in the third game of the semifinal. That match lasted 4:45.

Saturday’s game – the second in semi-final B – was held at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium. It started at 7:00 in the evening and ended shortly after 1:00 in the morning.

It was decided when Jan Hernández received a ball from right-hander Alex FaGalde with congested traffic.

“It was impressive to witness a game like this,” said Cangrejeros manager Tony Valentin. “Hats off to both teams, especially mine that never gave up. And I say mine because we were what we had the obligation to win ”.

“We had to win to tie the series, especially at our home. Winning a 17-inning game is something that makes me feel very proud of my boys, ”Valentin added. “We had the opportunity to win the game much earlier, but that’s the ball game. You have to give a lot of credit to the Criollos because they also did a tremendous job. There were plays that Caguas made very good for which you have to give him credit ”.

Both teams squandered countless opportunities to score runs. However, the annotation came in a little anticipated way. After Christian Vázquez started with an unstoppable start in the 17th inning, Iván de Jesús Jr. reached base with a bunt. Gabriel Cancel sacrificed himself and Alexis Torres was walked to load the bases.

Then Hernandez, who had had multiple RBI opportunities in the game, was hit.

“In the 17th inning we made the small play. Jan finally took advantage of that opportunity after having left about ten on bases. I don’t think he tried to catch that ball. He tried to detach himself but the ball hit him, ”said Valentin.

“I wanted the game to end at that point whatever it was. It was already one-thirty in the morning and I wanted it to end. Victories are victories and you have to take them as they are. Anyone would have wanted that pain (from the ball) “he added laughing.

Vázquez’s praise

For his part, the manager of the Criollos, Ramón Vázquez, had phrases of praise for both teams during the marathon Saturday game.

“It was incredible. Defensively we play well. Both teams pitched well too. They and we both had a chance to race earlier in the game, but we couldn’t bring it in. From third with less than two outs. That was what led to them going to so many innings, ”said Vázquez. “I’m happy with the way our pitchers worked all night. The defense was great especially for us. Neither team hit, they both pitched well. “

“Today is another day. The one who hit the ball, FaGalde, had helped us a lot by pitching four innings. It helped us keep the bullpen pretty intact, ”Vázquez continued.

Lastly, veteran Iván de Jesús Jr. described the memorable encounter as “a marathon. It was a give and take ”.

“He highlighted the defense and pitching of both teams. They were able to control the runners on base. You never expect a game to end with a hit. The moment came that Jan was waiting to win the game. There had been several opportunities for him in the game, but he came up with a ball and we were able to come out victorious, ”said De Jesús Jr.

The series continues tonight in Caguas at 7:10 pm.

“If the game was to be at 4:00 in the afternoon we were going to have to put each of our children to play,” he concluded laughing.