This is how the Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 is calibrated like a professional

The Mi Curved Gaming Monitor is Xiaomi’s most ambitious monitor, a 34-inch ‘ultrawide’ widescreen panel (with the usual 21: 9 aspect ratio) and a bend ratio of 1500R.

However, calibrating a curved monitor requires some expertise. Let’s not kid ourselves: to get the best visual experience we must be right in front of it, in the absolute center, something that we can avoid to a greater or lesser extent in front of a flat screen monitor. In this article we give you some tips to adjust and calibrate this coveted monitor.

Calibrate from the bottom





Curved monitors have gotten a bad name due to light bleeding towards the upper corners, showing greater intensity in the lower frame and the entire front section.

If we take a look at the basic specifications of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor, we find figures for the mid-high range: 4K resolution, 300 nits peak brightness – something more in practice, as we’ll see –, capable of covering 121% of the sRGB color space, 85% of NTSC, VESA support, AMD Freesync compatibility and a 144Hz refresh rate – although it will be restricted to 100Hz if your cable is a DP 1.4 – and 4ms as maximum response time. The connectivity also does not lack anything: two HDMI, two DisplayPort and two USB, in addition to the headphone input. Nothing bad.

The result, in short, is very satisfactory. But it is no less true that factory calibration leaves something to be desired, resulting in a flat and somewhat cold color. To avoid this we will start with the calibration of the monitor itself, without paying attention to the color profiles.





After several tests and controls of color depth and light intensity, below we show the settings of our favorite profile:

Brightness (brightness): 60. The brightness on curved monitors is uneven and it all depends on the lighting in the room; a value between 45 and 65 is the most “organic”.

(dynamic lighting): Off, it should always be switched off as it can generate visual artifacts in some scenes. Black level (black level): 10, the lower we will perceive the less “bleaching”. A value of 10 is ideal for vivid, yet subtly artificial, contrast.

(black level): 10, the lower we will perceive the less “bleaching”. A value of 10 is ideal for vivid, yet subtly artificial, contrast. Contrast (contrast): 75 (we reinforce the contrast slightly).

(contrast): 75 (we reinforce the contrast slightly). DCR (dynamic contrast ratio): Off, it is not advisable to keep it active since in certain color and scene profiles they can generate visual artifacts.





Color Temperature (color temperature): in this section we go down to ‘Custom’ and modify the nominal values ​​from 50/50/50 for Red to 49, Green to 48 and Blue to 50. Due to the blue light filter, this is a somewhat warm and should be “cooled”.

(hue): 50, average. Saturation (saturation): 51, just the right spot to give our perception of color an extra life above the average.

(saturation): 51, just the right spot to give our perception of color an extra life above the average. Gamma : 2.2, in the usual white point of this type of monitors. Its white point, by the way, is located very close to D65, at 6,479 points . Profile 2.6 also tends to give good results if we raise the green and blue levels.

Sharpness : 50, average. This image smoothing tool (creating more subtle color gradations) increases response latency and, with it, our perception of fluidity.

(response time): off, that is, off. Noise reduction (noise reduction): Off. Processing systems to avoid Gaussian noise requires a plane-to-plane composition that increases input lag.

However, in the final configurations, we must keep the function active FreeSync Premium, since we will enjoy greater image fluidity without it being penalized in terms of quality. You will find this feature in Settings> FreeSync Premium.

Step 2: calibrate the color profile





Once the profile of the monitor itself has been adjusted, now we are going to create a color profile, using software, adjusted to its capabilities. For this we have used DisplayCAL and the Argyll color calibration tool.

This is the most “subjective” section of the calibration, since it is subject to the own perception of color and tastes of each user —Although we share some reference values, no two people see all color gradations exactly the same. So well, we have opted for a somewhat conservative and flat calibration.

Based on a profile found on Reddit and calibrated using the popular Eye-One Display 2From this link you will be able to download the volume and gamut coverage more adjusted to the capabilities of the monitor.