This is how Ximena Navarrete celebrated her baby’s first month

The ex Miss Universe, Ximena Navarrete, recently turned his life around, after becoming a mother to a little girl. That is why this time he decided to share how celebrated the first month with your daughter.

It was through his Instagram account where the model wrote a touching message for the baby and talked a bit about the implications what it takes to be a new mother.

“My universe!! Today my beautiful doll is one month old (but we already have the 3-month-old clothes left) and we couldn’t be more in love with her I love you forever Ximena “, began to write.