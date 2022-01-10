This is how Ximena Navarrete celebrated her baby’s first month

The ex Miss Universe, Ximena Navarrete, recently turned his life around, after becoming a mother to a little girl. That is why this time he decided to share how celebrated the first month with your daughter.
It was through his Instagram account where the model wrote a touching message for the baby and talked a bit about the implications what it takes to be a new mother.
“My universe!! Today my beautiful doll is one month old (but we already have the 3-month-old clothes left) and we couldn’t be more in love with her I love you forever Ximena “, began to write.
In addition, Navarrete included some moving photographs carrying your little one on the beach and enjoying a warm moment together.
“#XVN … today we also celebrated a month of exclusive breastfeeding and from the beginning the first days it seemed like something very difficult to achieve, but here we follow all the moms trying encouragement and those who decided not to do it or it did not work equally courage that these first months are not easy “, he concluded.
Given this, Internet users were quick to react and characters like Galilea Montijo or Cynthia Rodríguez They filled the model’s publication with hearts and emojis in love.