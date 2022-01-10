This is what Demi Lovato looks like after leaving rehab

Demi Lovato is doing her best to leave a page of her life far away. The 29-year-old American singer a few days ago came out of a new rehabilitation because of his addiction to drugs and alcohol and at that moment I took the initiative from a totally different beginning.

Remember that Lovato She suffered a drug overdose in 2018 that led to her being hospitalized several times. A few days ago the artist entered a clinic in Utah to continue fighting against addiction problems that undoubtedly does not allow her to develop in her career and is affecting her entire environment.

Source: Peopel Magazine

Through her Instagram account, the former Disney star published several images where she is seen with her head shaved and a black spider tattooed on it. This new Demi tattoo was captured on the side of her freshly shaved head where the artist who did it is Dr. Woo, a tattoo artist who has gained notoriety for the hyper-realistic way of creating images on the skin of his clients.

People close to the American singer made statements for People magazine where they stated: “She is committed to her well-being. His plan from now on is to repeatedly log into rehabilitation to make sure he’s putting his life first. ” Last year Demi Lovato said on her YouTube docuseries that she still drank and smoked marijuana in moderation after her overdose, admitting “it’s not for everyone.”

Source: Instagram Demi Lovato

If there is a change of look photo of course there is a message. Lovato He wrote after his new tattoo: “It was the spider grandmother who taught us many things. He taught us about pottery and weaving. He taught us about fire and light and darkness. She taught us that we are all connected in the network and that each of us has our place in the world, “he said.