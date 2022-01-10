this smart watch only costs 59 euros

The Amazfit smartwatch is a bargain, you get it with a 40 euro discount!

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take home one of the Smart Watches we have recommended the most in recent times. The Amazfit GTS is at your fingertips for only 59 euros, all you have to do is apply the coupon LWVHQL74PQLO before making the purchase.

If you are looking for a wearable but do not want to spend too much, it is a very good opportunity. We bring you a great option, with a nice design and a more than attractive price. In addition, with AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast and free shipping from Spain.

Buy the Amazfit watch at the best price

The smart watch of the Chinese firm arrives with a beautiful design that is reminiscent of the almighty Apple Watch. It has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and a density of 340 pixels per inch. Your battery promises 14 days of use, you won’t have to worry about the charger.

Put it on for sports, will measure your activity with its sensors: incorporates accelerometer, gyroscope and even heart rate sensor. It is also waterproof, you can submerge it without problems up to 50 meters.

We leave you other interesting offers …

Charging …

READ ALSO Xiaomi lowers the price of this “Pro” mobile, with a 120 Hz screen and Snapdragon 860

Related topics: Deals, Technology, Wearables

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe