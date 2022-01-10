This week the signing of Robert Morales by Cruz Azul for 2022 could be defined

Robert Morales, center forward for Cerro Porteño, is very close to Cruz Azul. His representative will travel to Mexico to close the renewal of Juan Escobar.

Despite having presented five signings for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament, Cruz Azul still intends to reinforce itself with two or three more players. What positions are they looking for? Mainly, a central defender and a forward center, but they do not rule out a right winger that serves as a second striker.

In addition to Cristian Pavón and Alexis Duarte, one of the footballers who have been surveyed by the Machine is the Cerro Porteño 9, Robert Morales. The 21-year-old forward shined in the last season, his letter is not that expensive, and he is willing to leave for Mexico in case an offer arrives that covers his exit clause.

For now There is no formal proposal on the table for the Paraguayan Cyclone. This was revealed by the journalist Armando Melgar, from Diario Récord, who pointed out that Morales’ representative told him “They have not passed me the proposal, only the interest. But this week everything is defined, but they see with high probabilities that the Paraguayan will arrive at the Machine “.

However, and by coincidence, Morales’ agent will travel to Mexico City to sit down and talk with the Cruz Azul board of directors. The motives? He also represents the interests of Juan Escobar, who is in talks to renew with the institution and everything indicates that they will reach an agreement in the next few days.

As the journalist Carlos Córdova explained, not this Monday, but this week, the agent will travel to Mexico and will take advantage of defining both negotiations: Escobar’s renewal and the possible signing of his compatriot Morales.