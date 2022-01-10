Three security agents of the president of the Senate of Haiti are kidnapped

The president of the Haitian Senate, Joseph Lambert, reported this Sunday that three of his security agents were kidnapped, amid political tensions between the Executive and the Legislative.

Lambert’s bodyguards were kidnapped on Saturday by an armed gang, which is requesting a ransom of 5 million dollars, the senator told Efe.

Lambert attributed the kidnapping to the situation of “general insecurity” in Haiti, without linking it to possible political motives.

In the same way, he assured that the speech he plans to give this Monday at the headquarters of the Upper House is maintained, which has been inoperative since January 2020 because the mandate of 20 senators -two-thirds of the chamber- expired without having held elections to renew the organism.

In his speech, Lambert will defend that the tenure of the ten senators who are still active ends in January 2023, something that is being questioned by political sectors close to the Executive.

Serving senators, the only elected positions remaining in power in Haiti, were elected in 2016 and took office for six years in early 2017.

However, some political sectors defend that the senators’ mandate expires this Monday, January 10, based on an interpretation of the Constitution.

A similar controversy occurred in Haiti last year around the term of President Jovenel Moise, who was later assassinated on July 7, 2021.

Since then, the institutional crisis in Haiti has only worsened, with the added ingredient of the most serious wave of violence in recent decades.

The armed gangs that operate in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince are financed by kidnappings, which in recent months have occurred on a daily and indiscriminate basis.

The insecurity that the country is experiencing is one of the main impediments to organizing the elections, necessary to renew the Legislative Assembly and to elect Moise’s successor.