Tigres ‘flirts’ with Rafael Sóbis and feline fans are excited

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 22 Views

Monterrey, NL /

The fans of Tigres do not forget the Brazilian striker, Rafael Sobis, a player who spent three tournaments with the felines, but enough time for him to make the great unforgettable pair with André-Pierre Gignac.

Thus, immediately the followers of the auriazul club reacted when on social networks, the Tigres account wrote to his former player, asking him when he visited the Volcano, the stadium of the Nicolaitans.

Sobis replied that he will soon arrive in Nuevo León, so there are those who are still excited about the idea that he will come out of retirement and be able to play for Tigres; there are also those who believe it will only be for a publicity event.

The truth is that whatever the reason, the fans want to see Sobis again, whom they have considered Gignac’s best couple since the Frenchman joined the team, also in 2015.

Sobis remained with the UANL all of 2015 and the first half of 2016, but he emigrated to Brazil due to personal problems and when he wanted to return, the previous board of directors no longer saw him fit into the team.

To

To

To

To

To

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How has the NBA changed since Klay Thompson’s last game?

The long wait came to an end. Fans of the NBA, of the Golden State …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved