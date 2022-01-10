Tigres ‘flirts’ with Rafael Sóbis and feline fans are excited

Editorial Mediotiempo

The fans of Tigres do not forget the Brazilian striker, Rafael Sobis, a player who spent three tournaments with the felines, but enough time for him to make the great unforgettable pair with André-Pierre Gignac.

Thus, immediately the followers of the auriazul club reacted when on social networks, the Tigres account wrote to his former player, asking him when he visited the Volcano, the stadium of the Nicolaitans.

@TigresOficial accommodate him in the institution ,, give him a key position so that the prospects are entrones as we used to @rafaelsobis watch him play ,, sure you won’t regret it ???????? – Luis Estrada (@almacencat) January 8, 2022

Sobis replied that he will soon arrive in Nuevo León, so there are those who are still excited about the idea that he will come out of retirement and be able to play for Tigres; there are also those who believe it will only be for a publicity event.

The truth is that whatever the reason, the fans want to see Sobis again, whom they have considered Gignac’s best couple since the Frenchman joined the team, also in 2015.

Sobis remained with the UANL all of 2015 and the first half of 2016, but he emigrated to Brazil due to personal problems and when he wanted to return, the previous board of directors no longer saw him fit into the team.

He commented that maybe he would play one more season, he has plenty of football and if he brings Nino to the Ufff! T⏳ ???? – Owl3626 ???? (@ R01329680Owl) January 8, 2022

Bro we do not need Nino, with Sobis and gignac we have to score the goals that are occupied as in 2015 – Tiger (@ uanltigre8) January 8, 2022

