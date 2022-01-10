TikToker confessed to falsifying a COVID-19 test to attend an awards event

Due to variants such as omicron, delta and others, coronavirus cases around the world are increasing, causing human losses that many families regret, so this disease is not a game at all and it is already something that everyone has verified since the first quarantine in 2020 when almost no one could go out on the streets, since there was that fear of getting infected.

Almost two years later, it seems that there are still people who do not give due importance to this disease and risk playing with their health and that of others, being something normal that they win the criticism of public opinion, mainly in social networks. This is the case of Rod Contreras, a Mexican tiktoker who has made a revelation that has not gone down well with his fans.

And it is that this celebrity of social platforms made the decision to tell something that he did several months ago. It turns out that Contreras claimed that it was the MTV Miaw ceremony being infected with COVID-19 and falsified a test for it.

Hopefully you are not infected with COVID and with an IRRESPONSIBLE false negative test and so you call yourself an influencer pic.twitter.com/p7Fv8emMu9 – 🌟 Zquad 🌟 (@ ZquadxOneD31) January 6, 2022

REACTIONS OF YOUR FANS AFTER THE REVELATION

As expected, the fans and detractors of Rod Contreras expressed their discomfort with these statements, but most of all with those actions that could have brought serious consequences for other people.

And it is not known for sure if due to that falsification and presence in the MTV Miaw awards, other people were infected with coronavirus who, responsibly, went to fulfill their jobs and maintained the respective care so as not to put their health and their lives.

WHO IS ROD CONTRERAS?

Rodrigo Contreras He is a 22-year-old man born in Mexico who has become a celebrity on social networks, mainly on TikTok and Instagram, social platforms where he has accumulated millions of followers.

His fame on social media has been so much that, in gratitude, he got the TikTok logo tattooed on his wrist in May 2020, which was also the subject of a video on his YouTube account.