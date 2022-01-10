TJ Watt equals a season sack record

The Steelers’ all-star pass rusher surpassed the all-time record set by Michael Strahan in 2001

Tj watt he took advantage of the extra game in the regular season to equal an all-time NFL record.

The star pass-rusher of the Pittsburgh steelers he had 22.5 sacks on the campaign during the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

TJ Watt equaled Michael Strahan’s record for most sacks in a season. Getty Images

With 28 seconds left in the second quarter, Watt captured Tyler Huntley to match the mark. On the previous play, Watt had a half sack shared with Cameron Cameron Heyward, but the play was disallowed because of Heyward’s unnecessary rudeness penalty.

Watt arrived at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore needing a sack to equal the 22.5 he reached Michael Strahan in the 2001 season with the New York Giants.

Strahan he accomplished the feat in a 17-week season during his ninth year as a professional and finished with 141.5 sacks in his 15 career seasons.

Watt He is just in his fifth year in the league and already has 73 total sacks, a number that Strahan reached during his record season in 2001.

The Steelers they recruited Watt In the first round of the 2017 draft from Wisconsin, in his career he has been selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive times and adds two selections to the first team All-Pro.