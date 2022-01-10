Today’s horoscope, Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Prensa Libre

Love: arguments and whims will tighten the rope. Everything will become sudden. Have patience. Health: a vacation will do you good. Surprise: he will prefer a devotional place.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: those who are looking for a partner will be favored, with predisposed emotion, they will soon fall in love. Health: you will enjoy vigor. Surprise: an old fear will dissipate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: With the busybody away, the couple will start a passionate love exchange. Health: tensions will ease. Surprise: you will forget a very important date.

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: they will want to seduce you with silly jokes. You want more than that but it won’t be this day. Health: avoid giving place to laziness. Surprise: you will receive kind treatment from strangers.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

Love: turbulence is left behind but it will not be free. The result of your stubbornness will emerge Salud: you will feel relief from a pain. Surprise: a bold proposal will sound good.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Love – Complicit gestures with your friends will irritate your partner. Avoid making her uncomfortable in front of others. Health: improve your diet. Surprise: a small gesture will dispel the resentment.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

Love: the closeness of a former partner will alter the harmony achieved; put a healthy distance. Health: nerves; irritability. Surprise: certain news will not be to your liking.

ESCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Love – Solos will discover their strong potential and prepare for romance. Health: it demands too much, rest. Surprise: you will become the first beneficiary.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Love: you will have to put an end to the interference once and for all to revive the romance. Health: old ailment dissipates. Surprise: someone else’s mistake will be favorable.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

Love: tenderness will inspire reconciliation but conditions will be set on it. Health: your anxiety will be annoying. Surprise: will adapt to a situation.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February 19)

Love: conducive to letting what has to happen, without making efforts to change things. Health: relieved knees and shoulders. Surprise: an exhilarating adventure will be allowed.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: the long-awaited meeting will take place soon and will have great beauty. Good expectation. Health: nothing can alter you. Surprise: a confession will create discord.

If you have a birthday today, you are a person: agile, both in body and mind. He excels at leading groups.