Tongolele: that was how incredible he danced at the Cine de Oro before losing his memory | VIDEO

Yolanda Yvvone Montes Farrington, one of the most recognized women in Mexican cinema, left her mark throughout the national and international territory. “Tongolele”as it was known, is a actress, dancer and vedette American who after his great success became a Mexican national, but who had to leave the stage due to a crude illness

Born on January 3, 1932, “Tongolele” is known for participating in dozens of films such as “The Living Death” from 1971, “The king of the neighborhood” from 1950 or “Panther women.”

She was the daughter of Edna Pearl Farrington and Elmer Sven Móntes with whom he spent his first moments in Washington, United States. Her beginnings in dance took place when she was just 15 years old. As soon as he started appearing in movies, he became one of the most representative figures of the genre from the 40s to the 80s.

What disease does Tongolele have?

The talent and figure of the so-called “Panther Goddess” completely impacted an entire generation. In fact, Montes Farrington is one of the starlets rKnown for their stubbornness to leave the stage.

The well-known actress contracted Alzheimer’s a few years ago, but refused to leave the show until 2012. Currently, “Tongolele” is no longer active, her relatives have reported to various media the worsening of her illness. However, this will never put aside the success that precedes one of the most iconic actresses of all time.

