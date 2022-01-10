Toni Kroos reveals the three conditions to renew with Real Madrid and his reaction on Haaland and Mbappé

2022-01-10

Toni Kroos he does not usually offer interviews. The German speaks for himself about the field with his great performances, through social networks or in the podcast that he has with his brother and there he always leaves headlines. However, this time he spoke to Sky Sports and he referred to his contract with the Real Madrid ending in 2023, and the conditions to continue. The midfielder acknowledges that he wants to end his career with the elastic meringue.

“I know what I have in the club and the club knows what it has with me. At some point we will approach in a very relaxed way. Trust is the foundation of everything. I still feel totally fine, but a number of things have to happen. ”

Conditions to renew the contract

“The first thing is that the level of the team and mine has to coincide. The second, that the physicist has to accompany. And the third, that my desire has to be there. When all that comes together, we’ll talk. We will talk at some point and if not, I still have a contract until 2023 ”.

Where do you want to hang the booties?

“I want to finish my career at Real Madrid and it will happen. I will only focus on this club. It’s my eighth season here and it’s an incredible relationship that I would never risk playing poker. “