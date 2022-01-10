Toni Kroos reveals the three conditions to renew with Real Madrid and his reaction on Haaland and Mbappé

2022-01-10
Toni Kroos he does not usually offer interviews. The German speaks for himself about the field with his great performances, through social networks or in the podcast that he has with his brother and there he always leaves headlines. However, this time he spoke to Sky Sports and he referred to his contract with the Real Madrid ending in 2023, and the conditions to continue. The midfielder acknowledges that he wants to end his career with the elastic meringue.
“I know what I have in the club and the club knows what it has with me. At some point we will approach in a very relaxed way. Trust is the foundation of everything. I still feel totally fine, but a number of things have to happen. ”
Conditions to renew the contract
“The first thing is that the level of the team and mine has to coincide. The second, that the physicist has to accompany. And the third, that my desire has to be there. When all that comes together, we’ll talk. We will talk at some point and if not, I still have a contract until 2023 ”.
Where do you want to hang the booties?
“I want to finish my career at Real Madrid and it will happen. I will only focus on this club. It’s my eighth season here and it’s an incredible relationship that I would never risk playing poker. “
Haaland and Mbappé
“That is not a problem within the team. I have been here for almost eight years and I have read so many names that in the end they did not come out. When you talk about the two players, it is because of their contract, their situation and their quality. They are one of the most interesting players to hit the market this summer. I imagine that Real Madrid is always looking for the best and that includes both of them. I cannot say if they will come or not because I am not the president. But of course they are two great forwards. ”
‘Final’ advanced against PSG
“We take it for what is coming. Of course, it could easily be a semi-final or a final. It may be too early to meet them in the round of 16, but we just hope to arrive in good shape and with as few injuries as possible. If so, we will be ready for the games. “
Germany selection
“My first thought is what to do during that time. I am not used to long winter holidays and I will not be with the national team (for the Qatar World Cup). But I will find a good vacation spot. I miss it, but my incentive was not there “
Do you miss the selection?
“The big tournaments were always everything: fighting together for one goal and having the whole of Germany with that special feeling and behind you. Base camps with the fans, sharing the tournament … That has always been something very special. Maybe in a game in the tournament I have that feeling that I would have liked to be there. ”