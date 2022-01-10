Twitter user shows what the “metaverse” of Coca-Cola was like 15 years ago and conquers the brand

Apparently, the metaverse that has become so famous since Mark Zuckerberg began naming it already existed 15 years ago, with Coca-Cola being one of the “pioneer” companies.

We are living in an era vastly different from how we knew it, even before the pandemic, where digitization, although not a new concept, has become an essential tool to face the complexity of reality.

Let us remember that, once Covid-19 becomes a real and highly contagious threat, society at a global level was forced to take refuge in virtual space: virtual meetings, virtual concerts, work and school in virtual mode, and so on.

It was thus that the moment arrived for the natural evolutionary step of digitization to give way to the concept of the metaverse of which Mark Zuckerberg has become its main spokesperson, even though it is not, as such, a new concept, but already he had even been portrayed in movies.

The idea of ​​inserting ourselves into the digital or virtual universe is, without a doubt, one of those that have been worked on the most over the years and, in that sense, some companies began to do it several years ago, although not with the same vision or technology that we know now.

In fact, on Twitter, it has come to attention that a user shared what he calls the “metaverse” of Coca-Cola, created 15 years ago, in which, even, there was its own currency or “token”, which could be get in the bottles.

“Has anyone ever thought that @CocaColaMx more than 15 years ago had already created a metaverse called Coca-Cola’s Konec-T? Literally, it was a digital space where they lived together and had its own “Token” or digital currency that you could get in the bottles “wrote the tweeter.

Of course, it is a concept (that of the metaverse) very far from what we know now, but, in effect, it does not stop drawing attention due to some similarities and that, in short, put on the table the fact that The so-called “digital age” is not, by any means, anything new, only that, in these times, we are living its natural evolutionary step.

To this day, beyond what Mark Zuckerberg himself has presented, brands and companies such as Walmart, H&M, among others, are also beginning to see the great opportunity that, in the shopping scene, the metaverse represents.

What is clear is that the pandemic has changed a large part of our habits, especially consumer habits, and digitization will undoubtedly be a great alternative not only for consumers, but also for brands.

At a time when the move towards digitization occurs more rapidly, the importance of adding strategies that immerse themselves in new trends is vital for brands to reach this new niche of consumers who are in search of new ones. experiences.

The pandemic accelerated that process that we had already been experiencing for years, where we were increasingly immersed in a universe almost totally aligned with digitization.

Data of Statista They report that, globally, Internet users spend between 5 and 6 hours connected; However, as expected, there are countries where digital life is of higher quality and, consequently, it is expected that, over the years, the process will become more sophisticated.

