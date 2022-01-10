Venezuela: Opposition candidate wins in the cradle of Chavismo

The voters the home state of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez elected an opposition candidate for governor this Sunday, in about special elections summoned after the candidate of that faction in the November elections was retroactively disqualified when he led the scrutiny.

Sergio Garrido, the opposition candidate, defeated the former chancellor Jorge Arreaza, in whose campaign senior officials of the ruling party participated in a broad attempt to retain control of this stronghold of the chavismo. The candidates campaigned for approximately five weeks after the Supreme Court of Justice disqualified opposition candidate Freddy Superlano. special elections.

Superlano was disqualified on November 29 when he surpassed by less than one percentage point the current governor, Argenis Chávez, one of Hugo Chávez’s brothers. The Supreme Court, one of many government bodies considered loyal to the government of President Nicolás Maduro, ignored a presidential pardon that had allowed Superlano and other opponents to run.

Barinas has long been a bastion of the chavismo. Argenis Chávez, Adán Chávez – another brother of Hugo Chávez – and their father, Hugo de los Reyes Chávez, have served as governor in various terms since 1998.

However, the strength of the late president, founder of the socialist movement that governs Venezuela, had already waned for the November electoral round. Some residents later said that many people in Barinas are angered by the long and dire shortage of gasoline, the lack of basic services such as gas, water and electricity, poor health care services, and hunger due to lack of food.

Argenis Chávez resigned as governor after Superlano’s disqualification and did not participate in the special elections. The ruling party later chose Arreaza as its candidate.

In addition to Superlano, his wife, chosen as his successor, was disqualified, as was the person who replaced her.

Claudio Fermín, an opposition dissident, also participated in Sunday’s elections.

Votes for the ruling party have been declining since 2017 across the country. About 6.5 million people voted for pro-government candidates during the regional elections that year. On November 21, that number dropped to 3.7 million.

Before dawn on Sunday, government leaders and supporters of the ruling party held a demonstration in which they chanted: “Chávez lives, and in Barinas, the homeland continues!”

“These elections are seen to be different, it seems that they were presidential elections. The people are happy with the candidate they sent here, “said elector José López, 56, who had lined up since the early hours of the morning outside a voting center.

The November regional elections were monitored by more than 130 observers from the European Union, the United Nations and the Carter Center.

According to a preliminary report by EU observers, the regional contests in Venezuela took place in better conditions than in previous processes in recent years, but they continued to be affected by “structural deficiencies”, such as the disqualification of opponents of the opposition.

The EU delegation has not made any statements on the situation in Barinas, but the Carter Center in a report condemned the intervention of the highest court.

“There was also a general atmosphere of political repression and more than 250 people are still being held as political prisoners,” the center declared. “The recent decision of the court to suspend the tabulation of votes for the governor of Barinas is another example of its interference in the electoral process.”