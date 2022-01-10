Villarreal draw to the limit with the stellar presence of Pervis Estupiñán | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

(VIDEO) The Ecuador side played 86 minutes in the intense duel against Atlético de Madrid.

Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid signed a draw after drawing at two goals in an intense and vibrant match, which clearly dominated the home team during the first hour of the match, but in which Diego Simeone’s changes changed the script of the match and They allowed their team to draw and even have options to take all three points.

Unai Emery was forced to vary the drawing of his team before the numerous casualties with which he faced the match, especially in attack, so he placed his team with a 1-4-2-3-1 with the Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán, on the left side, and Gerard as the only point of reference.

The greater presence of men in the midfield presaged a party dominated by the locals and that is how it was. Villarreal played the ball judiciously against a crouching Atlético who, however, found the goal after ten minutes of play. Correa, who this week renewed his contract, celebrated it with a goal from the center circle. After intercepting a bad pass from Parejo, the Argentine did not think twice after seeing his compatriot Rulli ahead and fired at the bottom of the net from 50 meters.

Villarreal did not accuse the blow, which did not go off the script. Alberto Moreno was able to draw just five minutes later but the post repelled his shot.

The party rose in revolutions. Cunha, in a display of power and speed, stood before Rulli, but the goalkeeper took the lead. Just a few minutes later Alberola Rojas decreed a penalty after some hands from Lemar in the area shot by Alberto Moreno.

Oblak stopped Gerard’s shot, Parejo scored in the rebound, but the VAR warned the referee that the ball had hit the Villarreal player’s arm and disallowed the goal. While Emery was still protesting, the tie came after a free kick by Parejo that Oblak rejected badly and Pau Torres, very attentive, finished on goal.

Without time to breathe, the second could come for Villarreal. Manu Trigueros looked for the squad after a pass from Estupiñán, but his shot went wide. The locals were masters of the ball, with seventy percent possession, against an Atlético who in the final stretch sank in their field and resisted as best they could until the break.

Atlético de Madrid came out better in the second half, more aggressive and preventing Villarreal from playing with such comfort. However, a great assist from Gerard to Alberto Moreno ended it 2-1 in the 58th minute, prompting Cholo Simeone to make a triple change to try to make his team react.

Atlético went on to play with three center-backs to gain more consistency in midfield and the script change was immediate. The visitors snatched the ball from Villarreal and in just ten minutes they managed to return the tables to the scoreboard. Rulli saved a shot from Correa with his foot but the rebound reached the edge where Kondogbia did not think about it and finished on goal to make it 2-2.

The decoration of the game had changed and now Atlético was the one that dominated and clearly arrived in the area against a rival who was losing consistency and was subdued. Although in a new script twist, Villarreal squeezed and locked Atlético in the final minutes, although the score would no longer change. (D)